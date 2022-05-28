Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) PT Raised to C$7.00

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

ORLA opened at $4.00 on Friday. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Orla Mining by 955.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 110,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Orla Mining by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orla Mining by 976.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 174,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Orla Mining by 47.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,552 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Orla Mining by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

