Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $82.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 74.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $1,558,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 331.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $76.30. 2,837,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,466. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

