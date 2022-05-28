P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.51. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 139,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,968,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

