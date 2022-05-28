PAC Global Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004594 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.70 or 0.00457485 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004387 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 108.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00180741 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

