Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Basin Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

