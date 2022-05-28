PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $27.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.76.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSE PAGS opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,953 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

