PAID Network (PAID) Market Capitalization Hits $6.22 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and $296,989.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.94 or 0.05027532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00508751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008696 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

