Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

PBLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PBLA stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

