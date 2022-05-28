Parachute Tops One Day Volume of $78,667.00 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $324,489.78 and $78,667.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

