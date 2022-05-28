Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Acquires New Stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 25.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth $126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth about $199,000.

TBCPU opened at $9.82 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

