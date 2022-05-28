Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes $2.05 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

