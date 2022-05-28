Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $37.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

PARA traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $33.91. 9,179,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,795,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

