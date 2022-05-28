Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Tops $7.95 (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $7.95 or 0.00027638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $24.75 million and $18.10 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

