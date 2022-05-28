Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 10,000 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $243,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 120,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

