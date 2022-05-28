Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.75 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24). Approximately 34,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 27,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.52.

In related news, insider Kevin Matthew Dorren acquired 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($84,560.21).

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

