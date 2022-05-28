Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PASG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Passage Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

PASG opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 221,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,191.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,428,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 400.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 26.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

