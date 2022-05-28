Patient Capital Management LLC Invests $7.40 Million in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 180,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,000. Herbalife Nutrition accounts for approximately 2.1% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone acquired 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,156.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $22.41. 799,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

