Patient Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 193,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,913,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,264,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,992,547. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 37,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $249,016.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,276,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,020,734.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 163,196 shares of company stock worth $1,323,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.