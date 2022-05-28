Patient Capital Management LLC Takes $8.70 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 403,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,000. Mattel comprises about 2.5% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Mattel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,611,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,736,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,867,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mattel by 678.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 879,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after buying an additional 766,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Mattel stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,553,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

