PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.49

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 1519325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.25.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at $689,084,210.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,189,363 shares of company stock worth $149,741,533. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

