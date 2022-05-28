PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.49

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 1519325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.25.
In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at $689,084,210.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,189,363 shares of company stock worth $149,741,533. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
