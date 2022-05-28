Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 328,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,472. Pear Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

