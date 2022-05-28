Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 167 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.26. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 137 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 193.30 ($2.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £538.95 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £4,988.88 ($6,277.69). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.42 ($12,526.01). Insiders have acquired 14,643 shares of company stock worth $2,495,946 over the last 90 days.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

