Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of PEI opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.15. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 421,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 173,232 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 485,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.