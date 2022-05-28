Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Pentair worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

