Peony (PNY) Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $25.92 million and $53,552.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 245,351,019 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

