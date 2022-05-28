People s United Financial Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.68 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

