People s United Financial Inc. Has $460,000 Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,249 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 37.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 107,916 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.30. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

