People s United Financial Inc. Sells 12,824 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $92.57 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

