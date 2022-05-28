People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,695 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,128,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $110.42 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.23.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. FBN Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.96.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,869. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

