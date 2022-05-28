Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of PEBO opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

