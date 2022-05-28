pEOS (PEOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $557,400.68

pEOS (PEOS) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, pEOS has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $557,400.68 and $18.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

