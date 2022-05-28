PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) will announce $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.76. PepsiCo also reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of PEP opened at $171.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.49. The stock has a market cap of $237.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

