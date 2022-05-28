Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($167.02) to €169.00 ($179.79) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($271.28) to €260.00 ($276.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($228.72) to €217.00 ($230.85) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.20.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

