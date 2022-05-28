Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $1.08. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 141,165 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

