Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petrofac has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

POFCY stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

