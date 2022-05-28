Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.66) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.17) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($6.98) to GBX 430 ($5.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.98) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 484.29 ($6.09).

LON PETS opened at GBX 337 ($4.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.80 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.60). The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 321.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 390.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

In related news, insider Lyssa McGowan acquired 32,325 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £99,884.25 ($125,688.00).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

