PhoenixDAO Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $539,384.77 and approximately $57,321.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,817.19 or 1.00012317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001736 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

