PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 4,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total value of C$26,495.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,480 shares in the company, valued at C$1,179,842.32.

Cameron Michael Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 20,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$121,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,121 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$387,419.08.

TSE PHX opened at C$6.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.95 million and a PE ratio of 23.95. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.74 and a 12-month high of C$7.50.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$105.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

