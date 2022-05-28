PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 37.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NRGX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.51. 87,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,056. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

