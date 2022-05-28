Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the April 30th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PIFYF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 52,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PIFYF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.