Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 86,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,891. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
