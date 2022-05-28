Piper Sandler Trims Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price to $149.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.73.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.