PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Cap of $111,614.99

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $111,614.99 and approximately $5.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

