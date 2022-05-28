Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 16,925 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

NYSE CNP opened at $32.42 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

