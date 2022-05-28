Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 518,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.69.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

