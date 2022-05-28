Pitcairn Co. Has $408,000 Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,428,000 after purchasing an additional 781,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 469.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.8483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMX. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

