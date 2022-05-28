Pitcairn Co. Has $432,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $321.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WST. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

