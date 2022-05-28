Pitcairn Co. Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.99 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

