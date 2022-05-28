Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $272.40 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.00 and a 200-day moving average of $235.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.84.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

