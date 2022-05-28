Pitcairn Co. Sells 448 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,978,000 after purchasing an additional 62,039 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE SUM opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Summit Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.